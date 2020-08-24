The U.S. Sun:

KELLYANE Conway’s daughter has accused her mom of ‘physical abuse’ and ‘putting on a show’ after the adviser sensationally quit her job “to spend time with family”.

The decision by Donald Trump’s adviser to leave the White House comes days after her daughter Claudia, 14, said she was trying to emancipate from her parents.

Tweeting yesterday, she said she took the decision because “of years of childhood trauma and abuse”.

Announcing her resignation, mom Kellyane wrote on Twitter on Sunday night: “I’m Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.”

“This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans,” the longtime Republican pollster and political consultant said in her official statement.

“For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

George Conway, will also be making a similar change – as he is the founder of an anti-Trump conservative political action committee.

Claudia, who has been outspoken on Twitter and TikTok about her disagreements with her parents, responded to the news but claiming they were “putting on a show”.

In a now-deleted video, Claudia accused her parents of physical abuse and her mom of having her arrested on fake charges.

She said: “They don’t give a s***. My dad doesn’t care about me. He’s never cared about me. He probably doesn’t even know my middle name, which is really sad but it’s true.

“He never really cared about me my whole life. He always belittled me when I was younger.

“My dad physically abused me a lot, right here is this very room. And same thing with my mom.

“My mom got me arrested. She is very physically abusive. Very, very verbally abusive. “

Claudia hasn’t provided any proof to the allegations.

The teen also made unverified claims that her parents stepping down was just for show and that she’s still determined to seek emancipation from them.

Claudia continued: “I’ve been belittled and badgered my entire life. And I just said this to them you know ‘you guys putting on this whole show”.

“And they want attention and so them putting on this whole show of them leaving I guess isn’t really going to be effective you know.

“I think they are just scared that I am going to emancipate myself – which I am. I am going to try. “

Read more at The U.S. Sun