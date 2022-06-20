It looks like Amber Heard is pinching pennies now that she owes ex-husband Johnny Depp $8.4 million in damages.

The “Aquaman” star was spotted shopping at discount department store TJ Maxx in the Hamptons on Thursday.

Sources told The Post in early June that the 36-year-old actress is “broke” due to hefty legal fees associated with her and Depp’s bombshell trial — and that was before she was ordered her to pay millions for defamatory statements.

When asked if the actress had the means to cover the judgment handed down by the jury, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said “Oh no, absolutely not.”

Still, Heard was shopping at the TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, NY — where the average home goes for around $3.8 million according to Zillow — so she probably isn’t maxing out her credit cards at the big box chain.

Pictures taken by a sneaky shopper show Heard wearing jeans and an oversized white button-down T-shirt while looking at clothes.

