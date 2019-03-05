JANESVILLE GAZETTE:

Before making a wave of cutbacks across his department, Martin County Sheriff John Kirk delivered a grim warning to residents of this hardscrabble Appalachian community.

“Law enforcement as we have known for the last four years will not exist,” he posted on Facebook last month. “WE ARE BROKE… LOCK YOUR DOORS, LOAD YOUR GUNS AND GET YOU A BARKING, BITING DOG. If the Sheriff’s office can’t protect you, WHO WILL?”

In a sense, it was political bluster. When he can, Kirk still patrols this remote former coal mining region on the eastern edge of Kentucky, responding to traffic accidents and break-ins, knocking on the doors of suspected drug dealers, serving papers and transporting prisoners.

But with only one other paid law enforcement officer on staff now to help him monitor a 231-square-mile area day and night, his department is stretched to its limit.

“I have to be straight up with my citizens,” the 50-year-old said one morning as he squeezed into his Dodge Durango, switched on his blue lights and siren, and bolted down a winding two-lane road to a house fire 20 miles away. “We can’t be everywhere. We don’t have time to do the job the way it needs to be done.”

This ailing county is one of a swath of rural mountain communities struggling to maintain essential public services as coal mines shutter, leaving them with dwindling jobs, residents and taxes.

In the last decade, Martin County’s population has dropped from about 13,000 to 11,500 as the number of workers employed by coal companies has fallen from 866 to 57. County funding from severance taxes companies pay on coal removal has plunged from $931,800 to $83,900 a year.

Kirk was forced to make cuts across his already bare-bones department last month after county officials informed him they did not have enough funds to make good on a $75,000 payment, half the annual amount promised by the previous administration for fiscal 2018.

“We love our sheriff, but we just ain’t got the money,” said Roger Preece, 57, a county magistrate who took office at the beginning of this year. “If you ain’t got it, you ain’t got it.”

The county has accumulated $1.4 million in debt — a surprise to many of its new officials.

“I don’t sleep well,” said Susan Hale, the county’s new treasurer, who is sifting through the bills left by the previous administration: $230,000 to a regional jail that houses its inmates, $140,000 to a state association that provides liability insurance, plus dribs and drabs for mundane items such as office supplies and toilet paper.

In the sheriff’s office, Kirk has laid off his bookkeeper and slashed public office hours in half to 20 a week. Initially, he pulled his deputy, Aaron Blevins, from the night shift so he could help catch up on paperwork. But within days, they got more calls about break-ins and drug trafficking. Now Blevins is back working nights while Kirk racks up 16-hour shifts.