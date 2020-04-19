Variety:

After spending 18 days in intensive care with coronavirus, Broadway actor Nick Cordero will need to have his right leg amputated due to complications from the virus, his wife Amanda Kloots announced.

Kloots shared the news on her Instagram Story on Saturday morning. Doctors had given Cordero blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but the treatment caused internal bleeding in his intestines.

“They had him on blood thinners for the clotting and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues — blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines. We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today,” she said.

Cordero entered the ICU on March 31 with trouble breathing and an initial diagnosis of pneumonia. After two tests for COVID-19 were negative, a third came back positive. Less than two weeks later, his health took a turn for the worst and he had to undergo emergency surgery.

