At Sunday night’s Tony Awards, Broadway put on a united front about wearing masks in theaters for the safety of audiences and performers alike. “Everyone here is vaxxed and tested, and everyone is wearing a mask,” host Leslie Odom Jr. said as he walked by celebs like Bernadette Peters and Lin-Manuel Miranda. “Every Broadway theater will look like this for a while, and that’s OK.” But away from the glare of the cameras at the Winter Garden Theater, the lecturing stopped cold. Up in the mezzanine bar, as Jennifer Holliday was brilliantly belting out her classic “And I Am Telling You” from the musical “Dreamgirls” onstage, I overheard a tuxedoed man loudly discussing the hot afterparty for “Slave Play” at Neuehouse, which appropriately was requiring proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test to attend. “My assistant found a picture online of a BinaxNow test that was negative, and sent it,” one said with a laugh, encouraging his friends to do the same. Not so funny to your paying audiences, fellas. “Slave Play” by Jeremy O. Harris was expected by everybody to win the Best Play prize, and the room was shocked into near silence when “The Inheritance” by Matthew Lopez won instead.

