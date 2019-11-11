THE HILL:

ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS on Wednesday will preempt their regularly scheduled programming for live coverage of the House Intelligence Committee’s open impeachment hearings of President Trump.

As expected, all of the major cable news networks, including Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and CSPAN will also offer live coverage

Top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, William Taylor, on Wednesday is slated as the first to publicly testify regarding possible efforts by Trump administration officials to link U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for investigating top 2020 Democratic contender Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, for business dealings in the country.

Taylor’s testimony will be followed by deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent.

The respective testimonies will mark the second time both men have appeared before lawmakers, with the first occurring in closed door depositions.