Britain, NATO and other nations could create a ‘protective’ corridor to Odesa

It would allow Ukraine to export large amounts of grain needed worldwide

Denmark meanwhile announced it will send US-made missiles to Ukraine

The Boeing Harpoon missiles could help Ukraine to deliver long-distance strikes

The Russian war in Ukraine has exacerbated a global food crisis

Britain is co-ordinating with its allies on a potential plan to send warships to the Black Sea port of Odesa to offer a protective escort to ships exporting Ukrainian grain. Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said yesterday he had discussed the creation of such a ‘protective corridor’ from Odesa with British foreign secretary Liz Truss. He also said a ‘coalition of the willing’, made up of NATO countries and other nations reliant on the grain such as Egypt, may be willing to commit military resources to bolster the protection and avert widespread food shortages. The plan would see allied navies clear the area around the southern port of Russian mines before protecting freight ships carrying the vital produce from Putin’s warships according to The Times. Long-range missiles will also be deployed to deter any Russian attempts to sabotage the corridor. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hastened an impending global food crisis, with huge quantities of grain and other essential commodities sat in storage as war rages on. Ukraine and Russia together export a third of the world’s wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil, while Russia is a top supplier of fertiliser that has surged in price. The Kremlin’s forces are accused of blocking Ukrainian ports, and the interruption of those affordable food staples is threatening food shortages and political unrest in countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

