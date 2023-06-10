An investigation claims almost a dozen UK universities are collaborating with the Iranian regime on scientific research that has military applications, including the ‘suicide’ bomb drones being used to pound Ukrainian cities daily.

British universities have helped Iran develop advanced technology applicable to drones and fighter jets, an investigation by the UK’s Jewish Chronicle newspaper has claimed. The allegation is a particularly grave one given the present context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which appears to be considerably supported by large quantities of Iranian ‘Shahed’ drones which strike Ukrainian cities.

Essentially a flying bomb, compared to more conventional cruise missiles the drones are considerably cheaper, and can need to be shot down by anti-air missiles costing several times their own purchase price, a significant quality in a war of attrition.

While it is already illegal to export military and dual-use technology to Iran under the sanctions regime, the JC reports “at least 16 studies” allegedly narrowly side-stepped these rules, receiving funding from Iran in return for science with potential military application. Among the projects claimed are a “sophisticated new control systems for jet engines”, “special alloys for military aircraft”, and a project to “improve drone engines, boosting their altitude, speed and range” paid for by Tehran.

