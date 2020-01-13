PAGE SIX.COM

British troops are “disgusted” at Prince Harry for his abrupt Megxit decision, according to a decorated British war hero who said he’ll no longer “raise a toast to him” over the royal mess. Former Royal Marine Commando Captain James Glancy praised Harry for his two tours of Afghanistan, as well as his “brilliant work in charity.” But he called on the Duke of Sussex to quit as captain general of the Royal Marines, his former unit, over his bombshell decision to quit the royal family.

