The New York Post

A teenage tourist who claimed she was gang-raped in Cyprus has been arrested on suspicion of making it up — while the dozen Israelis who were arrested are all now free.

“Rape never took place,” one police source said of the accusations made by a 19-year-old British girl on July 17.

The teen had claimed she was gang-raped at her hotel in the popular Ayia Napa resort, leading to the high-profile arrests of 12 Israeli teens as young as 15.

But she soon “changed her version” of what happened, according to lawyer Yaniv Habari, who represents one of those arrested.

The British accuser was arrested Sunday and is expected in court Monday, police spokesman Christos Andreou told AFP.

“She is facing charges of giving a false statement over an imaginary offence,” a police source told the agency.