New York Post:

UK officials said two tankers were seized by Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz Friday — a British vessel and a Liberian-flagged ship – bringing escalating tensions between Tehran and the West in the region closer to the boiling point, according to reports.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard took responsibility for one of the seized vessels – the 30,000-ton British ship Stena Impero, The Guardian reported.

The Revolutionary Guards said they seized the tanker at the request of Iranian maritime authorities for “not following international maritime regulations,” state television reported.

The ship suddenly veered off course and into Iranian waters after the ship’s owners said it was “approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter … while the vessel was in international waters.”