British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and scrapped parts of their unpopular economic package in a desperate bid for political survival, less than 40 days into her premiership.

With financial markets in turmoil, a chastened Truss said on Friday that she accepted her government’s plans for unfunded tax cuts had gone “further and faster” than investors were expecting.

Here is everything that has happened since Truss became the United Kingdom’s prime minister:

On September 5, then Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was named leader of the governing Conservative Party, taking power as the UK’s next prime minister at a time when the country faces a cost-of-living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

Long the frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson, Truss became the Conservatives’ fourth prime minister since the 2015 election.

Truss, 47, promised to act quickly to tackle the UK’s cost-of-living crisis, saying that within a week she would come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills and secure future fuel supplies.

Truss signalled during her leadership campaign she would challenge economic conventions by scrapping tax increases and cutting other levies that some economists said would increase inflation.

READ MORE