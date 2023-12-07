British police investigating claim Jewish children were prevented from boarding a bus

Police in London are investigating claims that Jewish children were prevented from boarding buses in London, according to an Independent report.Several complaints have been made to the police due to a series of incidents in which bus drivers refused to pick up Jews waiting at bus stops, reportedly due to the encouragement of the passengers.In Stamford Hill, a neighborhood home to a large Jewish community, several Jewish schoolboys were waiting for the bus and signaled for it to stop. The driver slowed down but did not stop.

