A British-Norwegian study alleges COVID-19 has “inserted sections,” calling it artificially manipulated “chimera” made in the Wuhan virology lab and not occurring naturally, according to a report by Taiwan News.

Pointing to the lack of virus mutation since it has spread worldwide, the scientists suspect it was already fully adapted in the lab before being released, per the report.

University of London Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian virologist Birger Sorensen conducted the study and published it in Cambridge University’s QRB Discovery.

Sorensen told Norway’s NRK, per the reports translation, it is “quite unusual for viruses that cross species barriers” and has properties vastly different than SARS and “which have never been detected in nature.”

Sorensen added the belief COVID-19 is the result of “gain of function studies” being conducted in China, saying the both the U.S. and China have been conducting such research for years.

“I think this started as an accident,” according to former M16 Chief Sir Richard Dearlove, Taiwan News reported. “This raises the question of whether China will assume responsibility and whether China should pay compensation.”

