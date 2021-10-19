NY Post

Surveillance video appeared to capture the man accused of killing British Member of Parliament Sir David Amess strolling along a street just hours before the fatal stabbing. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, a UK national believed to be of Somali descent, was captured in the footage wearing a green coat and a backpack slung across his shoulder as he was walking near his North London home early Friday, Sky News reported. He is believed to have been walking on Highgate Road on his way to the Gospel Oak train station, according to the news outlet. Investigators are looking into whether Ali boarded a train at the station to travel to Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. The suspect is being held under the UK’s Terrorism Act, after he was initially arrested at the scene on murder charges. Under British law, that allows authorities to keep him in custody until Friday before official charges must be filed. Amess, 69, was killed Friday while holding a regular weekly meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, about 40 miles east of London. The Conservative MP, first elected in 1983, was stabbed multiple times.

