NY POST

He showed off the wrong member of Parliament. A British MP was forced to apologize Tuesday after he was caught with his pants down — with a video showing him flashing a woman in a pub. James Grundy was shown dropping his pants — then lifting up his shirt to fully expose his genitals after being egged on by a woman standing behind the camera, according to the clip obtained by LBC. “There’s no way you can get my face in this,” he told the camera filming in the noisy pub, with the woman telling him, “Shirt up or nothing.”

