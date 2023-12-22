British boy Alex Batty breaks silence after disappearing for 6 years, told mom ‘don’t worry about me’ in heartbreaking letter

The British boy who was thought to have been kidnapped by his mother and grandfather during a vacation in Spain broke his silence Thursday, revealing the heartbreaking note he left his family before he reemerged after six years.Alex Batty, now 17, detailed the moment he decided to leave his family in their French home and how he survived on his own over the last several years.“It was a normal day and I just decided, ‘OK, it’s time to leave,’” Batty, sitting next to his grandmother in the UK, told the Sun.

Batty, who was 11 years old when he vanished, says he had gotten into an argument with his mother, Melanie, and escaped their French Pyrenees accommodation they had moved into a day before in September 2017.“We had a stupid argument about nothing,” Batty told the paper. “My mum can argue about anything, so it doesn’t take much. She is very set in her views.”Batty said the fight was the last straw, as he had gotten tired of the hippie “pain in the ass” lifestyle his mother had forced onto him.

