Breitbart:

Authorities described being “overwhelmed” by the “absolute mayhem” in the English Channel as illegal aliens took advantage of the calm waters to break into Britain.

Of the reported 200 migrants, 73 were landed on the shore of Kent, south-east England, mostly in Kingsdown near Deal, with others making it to Dover and Folkestone. Lifeboats and UK Border Force picked up dozens more in British territorial waters.

Authorities were said to have been “overwhelmed” by the “absolute mayhem” in the English Channel, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The new arrivals take the number of illegal landings by boat this year to over 6,000.

In case the BBC, ITV and Sky don't tell you, total chaos in the Channel this morning.



Border Force can't cope, there have been several beach landings and some migrants have now disappeared into the hills.



It is an invasion and the government does nothing. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 11, 2020

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage suggested that even more than those 200 had arrived on Friday, and had disappeared before UK Border Force could take account of them.

Criticising the mainstream media for failing to cover the arrivals, Mr Farage said: “In case the BBC, ITV and Sky don’t tell you, total chaos in the Channel this morning.“

