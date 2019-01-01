YAHOO NEWS:

Britain announced Monday it will deploy two border patrol ships in the Channel in response to a surge in migrants crossing from France in dinghies.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid, the interior minister, said the Border Force ships would balance protecting human life with protecting Britain’s borders.

In December, around 230 people tried to make the 21-mile (33-kilometre) journey from France to Britain, Javid said.

The attempts, chiefly by Iranian nationals, to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes have been made in dinghies and other small craft.

Javid — the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next leader of the governing Conservative Party — cut short his Christmas family holiday in South Africa to take personal control of the situation.

He said he was redeploying two Border Force cutters from the Mediterranean to the Channel, to join one cutter already on the scene and two other coastal patrol vessels.

“It’s both about protecting human life but also about protecting our borders,” Javid said after meeting senior officials from the Border Force and the National Crime Agency.

“I want to make sure that we are doing all we can to protect people.

“This is one of the most treacherous stretches of water that there is, 21 miles with people taking grave risk, really putting their lives into their own hands.”

– Trafficking gangs targeted –

Javid said about 230 migrants had sought to cross the Channel in December but “just under half have actually been disrupted by the French” and did not reach British waters.