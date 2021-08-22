DailyMail.com

Tony Blair has branded Joe Biden an ‘imbecile’ over ‘tragic’ decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

Ex-prime minister said Britain has a ‘moral obligation’ to stay until ‘all those who need to be are evacuated’

Mr Blair warned Boris Johnson manner of US exit indicated UK could be relegated to second-power status

President wants evacuations done by end of August – forcing UK to wrap up its operation at the same time

Tony Blair has blasted US President Joe Biden’s ‘imbecilic’ decision to withdraw American troops from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, calling the scuttle ‘tragic, dangerous and unnecessary’ and claiming the move had ‘every Jihadist group round the world cheering’. Mr Blair, who was in Downing Street when London sent British troops into the Middle Eastern country 20 years ago following the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York and Washington – said Britain has a ‘moral obligation’ to stay until ‘all those who need to be are evacuated’. In a 2,700 article on the threat of ‘radical Islam’, the former British prime minister said the exit was not in the West or Afghanistan’s interest as he lamented the likely reversal of gains made during the occupation, with the Taliban reasserting itself across most of the country in recent days.

