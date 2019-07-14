Mirror.co.uk:

A British woman kept a flight to London waiting more than an hour after she labelled three Muslim passengers in white prayer robes “terrorists” and refused to fly with them, fellow passengers have claimed.

The woman said she was having a panic attack before hurling racist abuse at the men on a Thomas Cook flight MT105 from Dalaman, Turkey to London this morning.

The woman, thought to be in her 30s, delayed the plane by 70 minutes as she told flight attendants she was too panicked to fly with the men and refused to board.

Once she did she launched into a racist rant saying staff were “disgusting” to make her fly with the trio and that it “shouldn’t be allowed.”