‘Bring It’: California School District Defiant as State Sues over Transgender Parental Notification

The State of California filed a lawsuit Monday against the Chino Valley Unified School District over a policy that requires schools to notify parents if students want to change their gender. The lawsuit, filed by Democrat Attorney General Rob Bonta, claims that the district’s “parental notification” policy puts transgender and non-binary students in “danger of imminent, irreparable harm” by forcefully “outing” their identities at home before they feel ready.

“They are in real fear that the district’s policy will force them to make a choice: either ‘walk back’ their constitutionally and statutorily protected rights to gender identity and gender expression, or face the risk of emotional, physical and psychological harm from non-affirming or unaccepting parents or guardians,” the lawsuit says, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. In response, Chino Valley School District President Sonja Shaw was defiant. “Bring it,” she said, in an exclusive comment to Breitbart News. As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, California began investigating the Chino Valley district after it passed its policy in July by a 4-1 vote.

