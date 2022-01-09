THE SEATTLE TIMES:

A record-breaking $1.9 million Porsche sale isn’t the only big news from Bring a Trailer these days. In 2021 the online car auction site sold $828.7 million worth of cars, a 108% gain over the $398 million it sold in 2020 — and a full quarter-billion dollars ahead of its closest live-auction-house competitor.

The news soundly beats the $578 million in total sales Mecum Auctions reported Dec. 28. It’s more than double the $407 million in total auction sales RM Sotheby’s reported for 2021. Further down the list, Barrett-Jackson confirmed annual sales of $191 million for 2021 while Gooding & Co. raked in $150 million. A representative for Bonhams did not respond to a request for comment.

“Big auctions will always have a business. They put on a big show,” says Bring a Trailer President and co-founder Randy Nonnenberg. “But people are finding that we are a highly effective way to [buy and sell cars] if you want to do it in a more personalized, streamlined way.”

