BBC:

Brighton beach was littered with laughing gas canisters and balloons by Pride revellers, say volunteers cleaning up after the event.

Up to 1,000 people have been clearing large amounts of bottles, cans, glass and disposable barbecues.

But they said they had never seen so many nitrous oxide canisters in one place.

By 10:00 BST more than 150 bags of rubbish had already been collected, organisers Ocean’s 8 said.

Environmental activist and blogger Clare Osborn, of Clare Talks Rubbish, is one of Ocean’s 8 and said: “We sound like the fun police, but people really need to find more sustainable ways to have fun.

“Every one of these canisters comes with a balloon, and they are so incredibly dangerous and deadly to wildlife, which can mistake the bits of balloon for food.”

The gas – nitrous oxide – is the second most commonly used recreational drug in England and Wales after cannabis.

But the Royal College of Nursing said many people remained ignorant of the risks, which can include breathing difficulties, dangerously-increased heart rate, burns, and death.