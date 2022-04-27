DAILYMAIL.COM

President Joe Biden is banning traditional incandescent lightbulbs in a push to be more energy efficient, but critics claim the switch to LED alternatives will prove costly for poorer Americans. The Department of Energy (DOE) adopted two new rules Tuesday that strengthen energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs and will effectively phase out the sale of traditional bulbs by next year. However, consumer analysts allege that not only are LED bulbs more expensive, costing nearly $4 each as opposed to $1 for an incandescent bulb, but are often not stocked in stores in lower-income communities. Around 30 percent of the two billion bulbs sold in the US every year are incandescent. The Democrat claims the changes will help conserve energy and reduce utility bills for families by approximately $100 each year, according to a DOE press release. Collectively, the measure is estimated to save Americans $3billion annually. While dearer to buy, the new bulbs save an average of of $177 over the course of a 20 year-lifespan, compared to incandescent bulbs – but critics say many poorer families are not in a position to think of long-term finances.

