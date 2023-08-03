Meaning in History

A senior Polish official has suggested Ukraine should be more grateful for the support it has been receiving from Poland since the start of Russia’s invasion last year. Zelenskyy urges cool heads as Poland lashes out at Ukraine in gratitude spat

Polish PM slaps Kyiv down for summoning Warsaw’s ambassador. 9:10 AM · Aug 2, 2023 Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped in to call for restraint late Tuesday in an effort to end an escalating diplomatic spat with Ukrainian ally Poland. Earlier on Tuesday, Kyiv had summoned Warsaw’s envoy after a senior Polish official suggested Ukraine should be more grateful for the support it has been receiving from Poland since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion last year.

What’s really behind this “gratitude spat?” This: Scandal erupts in Poland over Ukraine’s reluctance to apologize for Volyn massacre Poles think Ukrainians should apologize for massacring tens of thousands of Poles, Ukrainians don’t see why they should. The estimates for the death toll range between 50k and 100k. One charming aspect of the massacres is that most of the killing was done with axes and other farm implements—presumably to save on precious ammunition—and was accompanied by “extreme brutality”.

Massacres of Poles in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia This is a huge issue in Poland, and especially in view of the unpopularity of Ukrainians who have flooded into Poland, transforming the country’s demographics.

On to Niger!

I don’t know much about Niger, but the first thing to ask is: Is Niger really a front in WW3? It appears that the answer is yes. The reason we’re talking about Niger is that Niger had a coup. If you’ve seen photos of the crowds of coup supporters in Niamey you will have noticed signs reading: Vive Putin! or Vive la Russe! That’s a clue.

