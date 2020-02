NY POST

Here come the brides! Congratulations are in order for Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, who have become Northern Ireland’s first same-sex couple to marry. Their ceremony in Carrickfergus came just one day after the government legalized the practice in the province, officially making it legal across the United Kingdom.

