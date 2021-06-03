News18 – India:

In a disturbing incident, the sister of a bride in Uttar Pradesh was made to marry the groom after the bride collapsed and died in the middle of the wedding ceremony. The incident occurred in Etawah district’s Sanadpur where Surabhi was tying the knot with local resident Manoj Kumar.

After exchanging garlands as part of Hindu wedding rituals, however, Surabhi collapsed on the stage of the ‘Jaymala’. A doctor was called to treat her who upon inspection declared her dead. Surabhi seems to have died of a massive cardiac arrest that occurred right in the middle of the wedding. The families of both the bride and groom, however, decided to continue with the ‘festivities’ by replacing the bride with her sister.

“We did not know what to do in the situation. Both the families sat together and someone suggested that my younger sister Nisha should be married to the groom. The families discussed the matter and both agreed,” Surabhi’s brother Saurabh told news agency IANS.

Surabhi’s body was kept in another room and the marriage of Manjesh was solemnized with Nisha. After the wedding, when the ‘baraat’ left, Surabhi’s last rites were held,” he said.

Surabhi’s uncle Ajab Singh, said, “It was a tough call for our family. One daughter lay dead in one room and the wedding of another daughter was being solemnized in the other room. We have never witnessed such mixed emotions. The grief over her death and the happiness of the wedding has yet to sink in,” he said.

This is not the first time that wedding festivities turned into mourning in India this year. In a similar incident that took place in Odisha in March this year, a young bride died after suffering a cardiac arrest, allegedly due to “excessive” crying during the ‘vidai’ ceremony after the wedding.

