The New York Post:

Brian Laundrie, the sole suspect in the death of Long Island native Gabby Petito, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, a lawyer for his family said Tuesday.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” attorney Steve Bertolino told The Post. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

A forensic anthropologist determined the manner of death to be suicide. Neither Betolino nor the bureau had previously mentioned a gun being involved.

Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, had been missing a pistol ever since he took off, their lawyer claimed.

“While law enforcement was at the Laundrie home on Sept. 17 to complete the missing person report for Brian, we volunteered to surrender all guns in the home to avoid any possible issue going forward,” attorney Bertolino said.

