The two-time Tony winner also starred on TV as basketball coach Bobby Knight, Chicago cop Jack Reed and serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Brian Dennehy, the regular-guy actor whose bulldog build, good-guy demeanor and no-nonsense approach meshed in an array of memorable roles for film, television and the theater, has died. He was 81. Dennehy died Wednesday night of natural causes in New Haven, Connecticut. “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related,” his oldest daughter, actress Elizabeth Dennehy, wrote on Twitter. “Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.”

