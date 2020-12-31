Breitbart:

Immigrants from the European Union will have to wait for five years before claiming benefits from the British government following the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31st.

On Wednesday, the Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey confirmed that Europeans will indeed be subjected to the same rules regarding benefits as immigrants from the rest of the world.

The welfare overhaul will also include the removal of the ability to claim child benefits for children residing in countries outside the UK.

“We have delivered on our manifesto commitment to restore fairness in access to our welfare system by treating EU and non-EU migrants equally,” Miss Coffey said per the Daily Mail.

“It is both right and fair that people making the UK their home should pay into the tax system for a reasonable period of time before they can access the benefit system,” she added.

Prior to the rule change, EU migrants were eligible to claim income-related benefits from the government during their first year in the country, as opposed to the standard five-year waiting period for migrants outside the bloc.

Miss Coffey said: “New Year’s Day sees the end of free movement and fairer benefit rules coming into force for new EU migrants.”

In response to the announcement, Brexit leader Nigel Farage said: “EU migrants can’t claim benefits for five years now. Another UKIP policy goes mainstream.”

Read more at Breitbart