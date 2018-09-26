FOX NEWS:

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has turned over his calendar from four months in 1982 to Senate investigators as he fights back against accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her that summer.

The Senate Judiciary Committee – ahead of Thursday’s scheduled hearing with both Kavanaugh and Ford – released copies of the calendar full of scribbled notes from May, June, July and August of 1982.

“The calendars were provided pursuant to Chairman Grassley request that Judge Kavanaugh provide any and all documentary evidence he may possess relating to the allegations raised by Dr. Ford,” said George Hartmann, the press secretary for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The calendar reflects the daily activities of a typical 17-year-old boy: plans to mow the grass, go to the movies, play sports, go to “beach week” and attend summer camp. It includes mentions of prom, being grounded, birthday parties, lifting weights and interviewing at Yale and Brown universities.