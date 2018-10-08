THE WEEK:

The newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has already fulfilled one of his promises.

After weeks of contentious hearings, the Senate voted to confirm the polarizing nominee Saturday evening. And Kavanaugh was already on the job Sunday morning with the court’s first-ever all-women team of law clerks by his side, The New York Times reports.

Even before sexual assault allegations rocked his confirmation process, concerns swirled around Kavanaugh’s stance on women’s right. Specifically, Democratic senators feared he would provide the court with a conservative majority that could facilitate the rolling back of Roe v. Wade. Kavanaugh tried to counter those concerns at his first round of confirmation hearings, touting how “no federal judge … has sent more women law clerks to clerk on the Supreme Court than I have.” He also said he had four female law clerks ready to work for him “on a moment’s notice,” which would make him “the first justice in the history of the Supreme Court to have a group of all-women law clerks.”

Those four women — Kim Jackson, Shannon Grammel, Megan Lacy, and Sara Nommensen — were at the Supreme Court on Sunday, aiding Kavanaugh ahead of his first case hearings this week, the Times details. Jackson will become one of three black law clerks working at the Supreme Court this term. She has previously worked for Kavanaugh, along with one of the other black clerks, per The Washington Post.