Max Stier said he saw friends push Kavanaugh’s penis into female student’s hand

He reportedly saw it happen at a party, a New York Times article reveals

Stier told senators and FBI, but the bureau reportedly did not investigate

The claim is similar to the allegation made by accuser Deborah Ramirez

She alleged Kavanaugh exposed his penis to her and thrust it in her face

Christine Blasey Ford last year came forward with sexual assault allegations

Said 17-year-old Kavanaugh held her down on a bed at high school party when she was 15 and tried to remove her clothing

She testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but Kavanaugh was ultimately confirmed on October 6 last year

One of Brett Kavanaugh’s male classmates at Yale has alleged he saw friends of the Supreme Court Justice push his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken party in the 1980s. A New York Times article details an account by classmate Max Stier who says he saw Kavanaugh, who was a freshman, at a party with his pants down. Friends allegedly pushed his penis in to a female student’s hand at the dorm party. Stier told senators and the FBI about this, but the bureau did not investigate, according to the NYT.

