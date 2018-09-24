THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh denied another sexual assault allegation against him on Sunday from a woman who said he harassed her while the two attended Yale University roughly 35 years ago.

Deborah Ramirez, who was contacted by the New Yorker, was reluctant to share her story since she had been drinking heavily at the time of the alleged incident.

But after a few days, she decided to talk to the magazine, which published her claim Sunday alleging Judge Kavanaugh exposed himself to her after drinking with a group of friends in a suite on campus during their 1983-1984 school year.

“I would think an F.B.I. investigation would be warranted,” Ms. Ramirez told the magazine.

Her allegation comes as Democrats have called for an FBI probe into claims made by Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who came forward last week, alleging Judge Kavanaugh forced himself on her when the two were in high school roughly 36 years ago after drinking at a house party.

Judge Kavanaugh, though, denies both incidents and is set to testify about the allegation by Ms. Blasey Ford on Thursday before the Judiciary Committee.