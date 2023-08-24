Bret Baier Has to Interrupt Debate to Tell Audience to Stop Booing Chris Christie

A heated moment emerged during the first GOP presidential debate for the 2024 election held in Milwaukee tonight. The debate, which was scheduled from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern, showcased an array of Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination. Moderated by Fox News anchor Bret Baier, the debate’s temperature spiked when the subject of former President Donald Trump was broached. The question posed was both controversial and critical: “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice? Please raise your hand if you would?”

In response, four candidates on the Fox debate stage raised their hands to affirm their continued support for Trump, even under such circumstances. DeSantis and Pence hesitated before also raising their hands, clearly conflicted. Only one candidate, Asa Hutchinson, refrained from raising his hand. His decision not to publicly endorse Trump under the given scenario made a clear statement about his stance.

