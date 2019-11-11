BREITBART:

Conservative radio legend Michael Savage — host of the nationally syndicated show The Savage Nation and The Savage Nation Podcast — tackles a wide variety of today’s hot button political issues, including the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment investigation and the devastating effects of illegal immigration in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News. Savage also takes a trip down memory lane, reflecting on how being the victim of affirmative action helped spawn his meteoric media career and spoke of how the intersection of art and spirituality shaped the man he is today.

Savage Warns Trump on Impeachment: Senate Republicans Cannot Be Trusted

Not only is the Trump presidency at a critical juncture, but so is the United States. The House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), is set to go public with testimonies from key witnesses from the administration this week. While House Republicans, and for the most part, their colleagues in the Senate, have stood united against efforts to impeach President Trump, Savage cautions the upper chamber’s GOP members could ultimately join their Democrat counterparts in voting to remove the president.

“They’ll go whichever way the wind blows,” Savage predicts, pointing to how Republican Senators have repeatedly broken their promises to voters, referencing their decades-old failure to secure the porous Southern border.