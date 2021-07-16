Breitbart:

Pictured: L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis

Los Angeles County announced Thursday that it would re-instate an indoor mask mandate for residents, “regardless of vaccination status.”

The order, implemented after a rise in positive coronavirus cases in the county, will take effect Saturday at 11:59 p.m., according to L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis.

“We’re not where we need to be for the millions at risk of infection here in Los Angeles County, and waiting to do something will be too late given what we’re seeing now,” Davis said Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Davis, who said the county has witnessed an 83 percent increase in positive cases over the last week, suggested that the mask mandate will resemble the one that was in place prior to California’s reopening, which took place on June 15.

“We expect to keep this order in place until we begin to see improvements,” Davis added.

