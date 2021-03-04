Fake Picture?

Breitbart:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Kissed “Hundreds of Women, Men, Children, Even Legislators”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) apologized to the state of New York and the women he made feel uncomfortable on Wednesday but hedged, saying he has kissed hundreds of “women, men, [and] children… even legislators.”

Cuomo's defense against claims of sexual harassment made against him:



"You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people" pic.twitter.com/xufc5ZIgm4 — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) March 3, 2021

He excused his actions by explaining, “It was my father’s way of greeting people,” pointing out that “it is a cultural thing.”

Conservative commentators reacted, too:

what? grabbing and kisssssssing strange women is a cultural thing? — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) March 3, 2021

Andrew Cuomo fought off questions from reporters, refusing to resign his position amid a growing controversy over sexual harassment claims made by three women, not to mention a nursing home scandal in which New York Attorney General Letitia James found Cuomo’s administration had “undercounted” the number of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50 percent.

