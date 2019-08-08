BREITBART:

When Democrats such as Joe Biden talk about a government buyback program, that is just a euphemism for gun confiscation.

These are Biden’s exact words from the first Democrat debate [emphasis added]:

Folks, look, and I would buy back [assault] weapons. We already started talking about that. We tried to get it done. I think it can be done. And it should be demanded that we do it. And that’s a good expenditure of money.

During an appearance this week on the far-left fake news outlet CNN, Biden spoke out of both sides of his mouth on the issue of confiscation.

Yes, as president, he will come for your guns:

CNN: So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns?

BIDEN: Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is, they should be illegal, period. Look, the Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flame thrower.

BUT….. Read this slippery BS very, very carefully:



BIDEN: What I would do is — I would try to — I would institute a national buyback program and I would move it in the direction to making sure that that in fact is what we try to do, get them off the street.

CNN: But that’s not confiscating…

BIDEN: No, that’s not walking into their homes, knocking on their doors, going through their gun cabinet, et cetera.

CNN: So people would be allowed to keep the weapons they already have?

BIDEN: Right now, there’s no legal way that I’m aware that you could deny them the right to have purchased (ph) — legally purchase them.

Did you see what Biden did there?

“Right now, there’s no legal way” to confiscate people’s guns.