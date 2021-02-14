The New York Post:

A developing story …

Six people shot in San Francisco’s Bayview District Saturday evening are recovering at local hospitals and all are in stable condition, according to a police spokesperson.

The suspects remains at large.

Officer Robert Rueca, a police spokesperson, said officers responded to Third Street and Quesada Avenue at 6 p.m. regarding a shooting that activated a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls. When officers arrived on scene, they located a crime scene with shell casings and six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released suspect descriptions at this time.

The gunfire erupted about 6 p.m. local time Saturday not far from the Bayview Opera House, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Several people called 911 to report the gunshots, but police didn’t immediately have a suspect.

The scene was strewn with spent shell casings, the department tweeted. Officers were on the scene into Sunday morning.

More at The New York Post