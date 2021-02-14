BREED’S SAN FRANCISCO: Six people shot near opera house in San Francisco

Six people shot in San Francisco’s Bayview District Saturday evening are recovering at local hospitals and all are in stable condition, according to a police spokesperson.

The suspects remains at large.

Officer Robert Rueca, a police spokesperson, said officers responded to Third Street and Quesada Avenue at 6 p.m. regarding a shooting that activated a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls. When officers arrived on scene, they located a crime scene with shell casings and six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released suspect descriptions at this time.

The gunfire erupted about 6 p.m. local time Saturday not far from the Bayview Opera House, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Several people called 911 to report the gunshots, but police didn’t immediately have a suspect.

The scene was strewn with spent shell casings, the department tweeted. Officers were on the scene into Sunday morning.

