Portland Wall of Moms group accused of ‘anti-blackness’ by other advocates

The group of moms that’s acted as a buffer for protesters in Portland is being accused of “anti-blackness” by another advocacy group in the city.

Don’t Shoot PDX posted a lengthy message on Instagram urging people to stop supporting Portland Wall of Moms, the crew of mothers in yellow shirts who’ve stood between protesters and federal agents in recent weeks.

“The lies are finally clear and we are sad but ultimately not surprised that anti-Blackness showed it’s ugly face with Wall of Moms,” the black-led Don’t Shoot PDX wrote in the post on Wednesday.

The nonprofit accuses Wall of Moms — which announced Friday that its white members were stepping down as administrators — of filing for business registrations with the state behind the backs of the newly installed black leadership.

There are also “safety concerns” that came to light within the past 24 hours, Don’t Shoot PDX alleged.

“Black women started saying they were not protected by WOM leadership,” the group wrote. “Too frequently would be in communication for safety, transport etc and when the time came, there would be zero response and no leadership to rely on. It’s put many on the ground in direct danger.”

