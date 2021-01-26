President Joe Biden threw aside his inaugural pledge to seek “unity,” declaring Monday evening that the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump “has to happen.”

Biden had previously been ambivalent about a trial, hinting that he opposed it, but saying he would let Congress decide.

On Monday, as House impeachment managers delivered the article of impeachment to the Senate, Biden backed a trial:

President Joe Biden on Monday offered his most extensive comments since taking office on former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, telling CNN, “I think it has to happen.” Biden made the comment during a brief one-on-one interview with CNN in the halls of the West Wing. He acknowledged the effect it could have on his legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees but said there would be “a worse effect if it didn’t happen.” Biden told CNN he believed the outcome would be different if Trump had six months left in his term, but said he doesn’t think 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump.

