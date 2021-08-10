The Post Millennial:

21-year-old Emonte Morgan and his brother Eric Morgan face charges over the deadly shootout with cops.

The main suspects in the weekend traffic stop shooting of two Chicago police officers, in which Ella French lost her life, are two brothers who were out on probation for previous crimes.

The announcement came via a Chicago Police Department media briefing within the last hour. “The young woman that was in the car with the two brothers has not been charged,” they further specified, referring to a third who was in the car with them.

According to CBS Chicago:

21-year-old Emonte Morgan is “charged with First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer (two counts), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.”

19-year-old Eric Morgan faces charges of “Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Obstruction of Justice.”

