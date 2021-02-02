The shooter who killed himself is not yet named.

UPDATE – WRCB TV – THREE agents have now died.

UPDATE – TAMPA BAY TIMES: Sunrise police said the suspect, a man suspected of child pornography possession, had holed up in his home at an apartment complex at 10100 Reflections Blvd. West. Nob Hill Road is closed in both directions from Northwest 44th Street to Oakland Park Boulevard.

Killed in that confrontation were special agents Ben Grogan and Jerry Dove. Grogan, 53, a two-decade veteran nicknamed The Doctor, was one year shy of retirement when he died. The “Miami Shootout” — which left five other agents wounded and the two suspects dead the morning of April 11,1986 — was a defining moment in the FBI’s history. It prompted the bureau to make sure all agents were better armed, replacing .38-caliber revolvers with 9mm semi-automatic handguns.

Two FBI agents have been killed and several others injured while serving an arrest warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida this morning

The FBI has confirmed that two agents were killed and three others injured. Two of the injured agents are currently in stable conditions in hospital

The suspect is believed to have killed himself during the raid

The FBI said agents were serving a federal court-ordered search warrant at the time related to a ‘violent crimes against children case’ Flags were taken into the Broward Medical Examiner’s office at about 10am

Officers formed an honor guard as the stretches were taken inside

Two FBI agents have been shot dead in Florida and three others injured while serving a federal search warrant in a case involving violent crimes against children. The shooting unfolded in Sunrise, just outside Fort Lauderdale, at about 6am this morning as agents served the warrant in the child exploitation case.

Two agents were killed and three others were injured. Two of the injured agents are currently in stable conditions in hospital. The FBI said agents were serving a federal court-ordered search warrant at the time related to a ‘violent crimes against children case’.

Authorities say the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home before opening fire.

The man killed himself inside his home, law enforcement sources said.

The FBI said they would not be immediately releasing the names of the slain agents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the SWAT team, are still gathered at the scene of the shooting.

Another large contingent of officers are gathered outside the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where shooting victims were taken.

It is not clear what condition the injured agents are currently in.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

They declared the scene safe just after 9am but told nearby residents that they were required to remain in their homes.

