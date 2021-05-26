New York Daily News:

Multiple people were killed and a suspect was “down” after a mass shooting Wednesday morning at a San Jose transportation facility in northern California, according to authorities and local media reports.

There was no official confirmation on the number of fatalities, but several news outlets reported that as many as six people may have died in the attack. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority “left several people being treated.”

The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated,” he tweeted just after 8 a.m., local time. The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office, which was leading the investigation, also tweeted about the incident, saying the shooter was “down.”

Local news station KRON reported that someone fired shots at a light-rail train in a maintenance yard near Interstate 880. Images from an NBC News helicopter showed a massive law enforcement presence surrounding a large perimeter near that facility.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. at a transit control center and maintenance yard owned by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, which uses the facility to store most of its trains, Davis said. The victims appeared to be VTA employees, he said.

“Everything is still preliminary,” Davis told reporters. He also could not say what type of weapon was used, where in the facility the shooting took place or whether the suspect also worked for the transportation authority.

