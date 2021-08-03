ABC News:

A Pentagon police officer was stabbed in an attack at the Pentagon Transit Center Tuesday morning and later died, two law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The suspect also died as a result of the incident, law enforcement sources said.

Chief Woodrow Kusse, who leads the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, joined Pentagon spokesman John Kirby at an afternoon press briefing to address the incident, but he would not provide details about casualties, including whether an officer was wounded.

“This morning at about 10:37 a.m., a Pentagon police officer was attacked on the Metro Bus platform. Gunfire was exchanged. And there were — there were several casualties. The incident is over, the scene is secure and — most importantly — there’s no continuing threat to our community,” he said.

“There were a number of people that fled and there were some erroneous reports,” he added.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the attack.

While sources told ABC News there was no known motive, they added that there was no obvious connection to terrorism. Those same sources stressed it’s still early in the investigation.

RIIIIGHT …

The medical examiner in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Pressed on reports on whether an officer died, Kusse said he couldn’t release those details as the investigation is ongoing.

“I don’t want to compromise the integrity of that process right now,” he said.

More at ABC News