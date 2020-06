Gateway Pundit:

We knew it was only a matter of time …

Far left activists are now attempting to declare a “Black House Autonomous Zone” just a couple of miles from the White House in DC.

Happened to be passing by the White House and saw this sign go up pic.twitter.com/qCF1hQUi1l — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) June 22, 2020

On Monday evening, activists with fences in DC began to attempt a recreation of the six square block mess known as CHAZ or CHOP in Seattle.

RT.com is also covering the story

And here they are attempt a take-down of Andrew Jackson (President # 7)

