Nate Silvester, a Bellevue ID Marshal’s Office deputy who famously posted a viral video making fun of athlete LeBron James, has been fired from his position.

Ned Burns, the mayor of Bellevue, confirmed the firing to the press, saying that Silvester is no longer working for the Marshal’s Office as of Thursday May 27.

THE PARODY

“We wish Mr. Silvester the best, and we ask for calm and understanding,” commented Burns, further iterating that Burns was let go for “multiple policy violations” since May 20.

Regarding the viral Tik Tok video mocking LeBron, Burns had this to say:

“The statements made do NOT represent the Bellevue Marshal’s Office. The Bellevue Marshal’s Office always demands that our deputies engage with our citizens in a friendly and professional manner.”

Silvester has recently signed a book deal with Di Angelo Publications, according to local outlet KTBV 7.

A GoFundMe raised an epic amount of $521,000 in Silvester’s name. He said that his intention is to use part of the money raised to create a scholarship fund for other police officers who find themselves in his same situation. The rest will go to the First Responders’ Children’s Foundation.

