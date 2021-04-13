The New York Daily News:

Police chief who defended female cop who killed Daunte Wright abruptly resigns top role amid ‘chaos’

The police chief who defended the officer who fatally shot Black man Daunte Wright near Minneapolis Sunday abruptly resigned Tuesday amid a situation of “chaos,” his replacement said.

“It’s very chaotic right now,” new acting police chief Tony Gruenig said.

“I was just informed less than a half hour ago, or an hour ago, about the whole change in status. There’s just a lot of chaos going on right now. We’re just trying to wrap our heads around the situation and try and create some calm,” he said.

The chief who resigned, Tim Gannon, was sharply criticized for his department’s response to protesters and his failure to join Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott in his call for the termination of Kim Potter, the officer who shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop.

Gannon also seemed to surprise and frustrate Elliott by leaving a press conference Monday while the mayor was still answering questions.

Elliott said Tuesday that he was hopeful the change in management at the department would help send a signal.

“We have to make sure that justice is served, justice is done. Daunte Wright deserves that, his family deserves that,” Elliott said Tuesday, adding that appreciated Potter’s decision to step down from the force Tuesday.

